Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 830,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 131,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TZPSU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

