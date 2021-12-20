Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 916,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 196,573 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 185,129 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 402,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 156,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 785.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 353,473 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,804. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

