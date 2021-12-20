salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,827 shares of company stock worth $149,614,734 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $252.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

