Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,099 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $78.25 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $84.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.