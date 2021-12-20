Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $327,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $382.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.26. The stock has a market cap of $399.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

