Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $103.30 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

