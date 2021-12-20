Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 883 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $379.81 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.31.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.