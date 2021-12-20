Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases Shares of 77,264 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.