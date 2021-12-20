Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,780.0 days.

Shares of STGPF stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Scentre Group has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

STGPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scentre Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.