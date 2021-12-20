Schindler’s (SHLAF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHLAF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale cut Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Get Schindler alerts:

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $270.38 on Monday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $252.80 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.26.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.