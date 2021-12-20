Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Update

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 360,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scholastic by 11.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 37.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.71 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.57%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

