Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after acquiring an additional 527,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

