Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

