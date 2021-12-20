Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Scientific Games by 31.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,546,000 after purchasing an additional 535,626 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 48.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,298,000 after purchasing an additional 645,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

