Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $60.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,409,000.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

