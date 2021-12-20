Seedify.fund 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.60 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $247.62 million and $6.60 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $11.44 or 0.00024717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.13 or 0.08240064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.89 or 0.99979426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,654,164 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

