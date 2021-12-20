Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Sempra Energy has increased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Sempra Energy has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $126.87 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
