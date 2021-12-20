Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Sempra Energy has increased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Sempra Energy has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $126.87 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

