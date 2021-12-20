Sfmg LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sfmg LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 61.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,313 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.87 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00.

