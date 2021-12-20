Sfmg LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $110.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

