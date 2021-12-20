Sfmg LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

