Sfmg LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 352,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

