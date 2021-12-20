Sfmg LLC Purchases 253 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $129.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

