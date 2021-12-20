Sfmg LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 65,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 689.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 164,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 143,349 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 194,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 980,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,192,000 after acquiring an additional 156,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $59.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

