SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,716 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of PPL worth $25,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49,015 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in PPL by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 115,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

