SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 326,398 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 326,398 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $96.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.