SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,959 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 0.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.46% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $153,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after buying an additional 1,750,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.94 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

