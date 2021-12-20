SG Americas Securities LLC Has $76.51 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,622 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $76,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 106.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 24.8% during the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $150.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.85. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $183.36.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

