SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,891 shares of company stock valued at $17,925,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $102.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

