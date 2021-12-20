SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,174,850 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $29,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.34. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.