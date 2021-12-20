Shadows (DOWS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $91,474.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $91,474.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

