Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

FA stock remained flat at $GBX 13.22 ($0.17) during trading on Monday. 30,664 shares of the company traded hands. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.64 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86.

Get FireAngel Safety Technology Group alerts:

In other news, insider John Conoley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,749 ($23.11) per share, with a total value of £1,749,000 ($2,311,351.92).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.