Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Grows By 19.3%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DDDX opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.33.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

