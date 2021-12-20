Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Grows By 19.3%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS DDDX opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.33.
3DX Industries Company Profile
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.