Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Decreases By 25.7%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGGZF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

