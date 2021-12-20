Short Interest in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Drops By 20.0%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATAQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAQ. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,409 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $425,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

