Short Interest in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Drops By 19.4%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $77.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $2,727,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602 over the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 150.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

