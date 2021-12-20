Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rises By 17.0%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,903,800 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 2,481,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,259.5 days.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

ANFGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,311.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

