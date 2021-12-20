Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Grows By 21.0%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.71.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $27.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.51. 15,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,852. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.41 and a 200 day moving average of $307.13.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in argenx by 110.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in argenx by 80.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in argenx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in argenx by 341.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

