Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Rises By 22.4%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.3 days.
ARLUF opened at $30.78 on Monday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61.
About Aristocrat Leisure
