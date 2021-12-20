Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Rises By 22.4%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.3 days.

ARLUF opened at $30.78 on Monday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. The company engages in the on-line social gaming and real money wager markets.

