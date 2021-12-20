Short Interest in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Drops By 20.2%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CBZ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.56. 4,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CBIZ by 16.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

