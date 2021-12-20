Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Declines By 20.8%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 63,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cuentas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cuentas alerts:

CUEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.54. 648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,112. Cuentas has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.