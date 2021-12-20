Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Grows By 33.3%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

