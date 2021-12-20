Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Grows By 33.3%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.
