Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Drops By 23.6%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,368. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,365,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,127,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,613,000.

