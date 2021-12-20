Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Grows By 25.4%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,144,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 415,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FPL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,542. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.