Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Grows By 25.4%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter worth $69,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 415,871 shares in the last quarter.

FPL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. 15,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

