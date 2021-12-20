Short Interest in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Rises By 27.6%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHAC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

