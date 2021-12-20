Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Decreases By 28.7%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPNFF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.09. 741,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,597. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.