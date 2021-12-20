Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Rises By 21.7%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 299,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

Shares of IGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. 7,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,040. India Globalization Capital has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.