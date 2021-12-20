Short Interest in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rises By 26.4%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSU remained flat at $$293.59 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,684,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,954. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

