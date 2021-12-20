Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Decreases By 25.4%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMST remained flat at $$18.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,167. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

