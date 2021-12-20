Short Interest in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Declines By 26.3%

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 499,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MUDS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.92. 3,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,260. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUDS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

